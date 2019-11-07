Somalia: 4 Killed, Several Injured As Chaos Rock Puntland Parliament

At least 4 people have been killed, including 2 soldiers in Garowe, the capital city of Puntland in a stand off to impeach the speaker.

The fierce clashes which left several other people injured started when the police forces and parliamentary body guards faced off last night, after the lawmakers filed a motion to remove the speaker from office.

The members had demanded that speaker withdraw people they termed as clan forces from the building, leading to the clashes.

Among the dead civilians is a prominent Garowe businessman identified as Dhigaweyne who was caught in the cross fire.

At least 40 MPs on Wednesday night met to plot for the of the speaker. The Deputy speaker had given a greenlight for the motion to be tabled, but it was not debated.

The Deputy speaker had told a media conference that the speaker had created divisions in the house and was the source of the no-confidence motion that had been filed against the regional President Said Dani.

It is said that the speaker was working at the behest of Villa Somalia who want to punish President Dani for his support for the embattled Jubaland Leader Sheihk Madobe.

Puntaland leaders say that Mogadishu has resorted to funding elders, youth and a section of politicians to destabilize Puntland's government.

