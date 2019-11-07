Cote d'Ivoire: Defense Lawyer Calls for Gbagbo's 'Unconditional' Release

21 October 2019
International Justice Monitor (New York)
By Abraham Kouassi

In a letter to the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Emmanuel Altit, senior lawyer of Laurent Gbagbo, has called for a lifting of restrictions against his client who is on conditional release.

Under conditional release since his acquittal by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in January of this year, Laurent Gbagbo has been living in Belgium with several restrictions. The former Ivorian head of state no longer wants this situation to go on, and his senior defense lawyer announced this to the court.

In a letter to the judges of the ICC Appeals Chamber, Emmanuel Altit called for the unconditional release of the former president of Côte d'Ivoire. In his document, the French lawyer did not hesitate to raise the possibility of Gbagbo's return to the political arena.

"Laurent Gbagbo might indeed, at the request of the country's political leaders, have to participate in the campaign or even, hypothetically, to run for election. If this were the case, the overly restrictive regime put in place by the judges of the Appeals Chamber, if upheld, would prevent Gbagbo from participating in the presidential campaign. Being prevented by the judges of the Appeals Chamber from leaving the Belgian territory and going to Côte d'Ivoire, Laurent Gbagbo is de facto prevented by them from participating in the public life of his country," wrote Altit.

According to the note filed before the chamber presided over by the Nigerian judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, Gbagbo must be considered as an actor of reconciliation in Côte d'Ivoire and be released immediately.

"A major figure in Ivorian political life, a popular figure throughout Africa, Laurent Gbagbo is at the heart of the reconciliation process in Côte d'Ivoire. Personalities from all sides, political leaders, civil society members, have been demanding that he actively participates in the country's public life and reconciliation since his acquittal. Ivorian officials, including President Bédié, Alassane Ouattara's former ally, have publicly called for President Gbagbo's participation in the process," said Altit.

"What is at stake here is absolute respect for the freedom of a person acquitted by the International Criminal Court. Once the Appeals Chamber has returned all of his rights to Gbagbo, he is free to discuss with any state the possibility of visiting or staying in that State (including Belgium)," the lawyer added.

According to Gbagbo's lawyer, the rights that were restricted through his conditional release include: "the right to express himself as an activist or politician, the right to participate publicly in the determination of a political party's program, the right to take part in political meetings, the right to participate in radio and television programs in which mention is made of his political career or his political vision, the right to answer questions from journalists or historians about his career or his political vision, the right to give his vision of reconciliation."

Laurent Gbagbo and Charles Blé Goudé were charged with four counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, and other inhumane acts, or - in the alternative - attempted murder and persecution stemming from post-electoral violence in Côte d'Ivoire between December 16, 2010 and April 12, 2011. On January 15, 2019, Gbagbo and Blé Goudé were acquitted of all crimes.

This summary comes from Observateur Citoyen, which offers monitoring and commentary on the ICC's proceedings arising from the post-election violence that occurred in Cote d'Ivoire in 2010-2011. It has been translated into English for use on International Justice Monitor.

Read the original article on International Justice Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 International Justice Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: International Justice Monitor

Most Popular
Cote d'Ivoire
West Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.