Nigeria: Minister Bans Cash Payments in NIPOST Offices Across Nigeria

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has directed the termination of cash payment in Nigerian Postal Service offices in Nigeria.

This directive is to stop corruption in cash transactions, he said.

This is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the minister's spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, on Thursday.

The minister said all payments across NIPOST offices in Nigeria should be made through Point of Sales (POS) machines or bank teller.

Read the full statement by the minister below.

It has come to the attention of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) FNCS, FBCS, FIIM that some unscrupulous elements, have been taking undue advantage of the cash payment system under the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST), to engage in corrupt practices.

In line with the anti corruption Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Honourable Minister hereby The Post Master General, is to ensure that all its offices revert to Point of Sales (PoS) and bank teller transactions immediately.

The general public and all customers of NIPOST, are hereby encouraged to insist on Point of Sales (PoS) or bank teller transactions, when conducting business with NIPOST. This directive is a temporary measure in the interim to tackle corruption, as we are currently working on fully automating the systems as a permanent solution to the challenge.

In the same vein, Dr Pantami also directs the Post Master General, to immediately implement strategies that will bring an end to unnecessary delays, in its service delivery to customers. The current trend of delays in postal services will not be condoned by the office of the Honourable Minister under whose purview, the supervision of NIPOST falls.

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy are committed to protecting the rights of all Nigerians and will not tolerate any acts of corruption under its watch.