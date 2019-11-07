Nigeria Declares Monday, November 11, Public Holiday

7 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

The Nigerian government has declared Monday, November 11, a public holiday to mark the Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration

This is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday by the interior ministry's spokesperson, Mohammed Manga.

The celebration is held by Muslims to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

He congratulated Muslims on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of Prophet Muhammad which are; love, courage and perseverance.

"Doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country," he said.

Mr Aregbesola expressed confidence that the challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment will soon be over. He called on Nigerians to remain focused and determined.

"With love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria," he said.

He wishes Nigerians a happy and peaceful celebration.

