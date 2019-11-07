Nigeria: How to Address Nigeria's Infrastructural Needs - Osinbajo

7 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday stressed the need for mobilisation of domestic savings and foreign capital to finance the country's needs in infrastructure, agriculture, housing, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and other services.

The vice-president, who stated this in a keynote address at the 2019 FMDQ Nigerian Capital Markets Conference in Lagos, said Nigeria required more capital to grow, develop and attain its potential.

He said: "We need to mobilise domestic savings and capital as well as attract the necessary foreign capital to finance our needs in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, mining, industry, housing, and SMEs."

Other sectors where he said such development was also needed include information and communication technology, transportation and other services.

Osinbajo, who was represented at the workshop by the acting Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Mary Uduk, said the country needed to mobilise more funds to address its needs.

Osinbajo's hardworking streak unabating

He noted that an African Development Bank (AfDB) report on Nigeria's Infrastructure Plan in 2013 estimated that Nigeria would need to invest about $350 billion in 10 years to meet up with its peers.

The vice president said President Muhammadu Buhari's administration was doing everything possible to close the gap in infrastructural deficit.

According to him, this was being done through direct expenditure and through incentives given to private investors, domestic and foreign ones to invest in the critical sectors of the economy.

The vice president added: "The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) (2017-2020) has a major objective of building a globally competitive economy through investment in infrastructure, improvement in business environment and promotion of digital-led growth.

"No doubt, this objective requires fresh and adequate capital."

According to him, the need to attract capital is further underscored by the ERGP's initiatives such as the promotion of innovation and technology-led industries, encouragement of private equity and venture capital players. (NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.