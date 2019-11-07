East Africa: Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Commit to Finalize Trilateral Technical Talks By Jan 2020

The Ethiopian delegation was led by Foreign minister Gedu Andargachew and included

Dr. Seleshi Bekele is the Minister of Water, Irrigation and Electricity and Ambassador Fitsum Arega, among others.

"If an agreement is not reached by January 15, 2020, the Foreign Ministers agree that Article 10 of the 2015 Declaration of Principles will be invoked," Joint statement.

At a dialogue hosted by the U.S. government in Washington D.C. on Wednesday November 06, Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have reached at "a consensus" to finalize ongoing trilateral technical discussions by January 15, 2020. "If an agreement is not reached by January 15, 2020, the Foreign Ministers agree that Article 10 of the 2015 Declaration of Principles will be invoked," said a joint statement released after the dialogue in Washington D.C.

The dialogue was hosted by the U.S. Secretary of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, and President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass. The delegation from the three countries have also met with President Donald Trump who tweeted afterwards that "the meeting went well and discussions will continue during the day."

Article 10 of the 2015 Declaration of Principles under "Principle of Peaceful Settlement of Disputes," stated that "The Three Countries will settle disputes, arising out of the interpretation or implementation of this agreement, amicably through consultation or negotiation in accordance with the principle of good faith. If the Parties are unable to resolve the dispute thorough consultation or negotiation, they may jointly request for conciliation, mediation or refer the matter for the consideration of the Heads of State/Heads of Government."

It was signed in Khartoum, Sudan, on March 23/2015, by the Arab Republic of Egypt, The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of Sudan as were represented by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, and former President Omer Hassan al-Bashir, respectively.

The joint statement released yesterday further stated that, "the Foreign Ministers noted their agreement to hold four technical governmental meetings at the level of water ministers. The ministers agreed that the World Bank and the United States would support and attend the meetings as observers. The ministers also agreed to work toward completion of an agreement by January 15, 2020, and would attend two meetings in Washington, D.C. on December 9 [2019] and January 13, 2020, to assess and support progress." AS