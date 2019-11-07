East Africa: Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Commit to Finalize Trilateral Technical Talks By Jan 2020

7 November 2019
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

The Ethiopian delegation was led by Foreign minister Gedu Andargachew and included

Dr. Seleshi Bekele is the Minister of Water, Irrigation and Electricity and Ambassador Fitsum Arega, among others.

"If an agreement is not reached by January 15, 2020, the Foreign Ministers agree that Article 10 of the 2015 Declaration of Principles will be invoked," Joint statement.

At a dialogue hosted by the U.S. government in Washington D.C. on Wednesday November 06, Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have reached at "a consensus" to finalize ongoing trilateral technical discussions by January 15, 2020. "If an agreement is not reached by January 15, 2020, the Foreign Ministers agree that Article 10 of the 2015 Declaration of Principles will be invoked," said a joint statement released after the dialogue in Washington D.C.

The dialogue was hosted by the U.S. Secretary of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, and President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass. The delegation from the three countries have also met with President Donald Trump who tweeted afterwards that "the meeting went well and discussions will continue during the day."

Pleased to reach a consensus to continue the trilateral technical discussions on Grand Ethiopian Rennaissance Dam (GERD). See details @fitsumaregaa @PMEthiopia @mfaethiopia pic.twitter.com/VsmZMBmiFB

- Seleshi B Awulachew (@seleshi_b_a) November 6, 2019

Article 10 of the 2015 Declaration of Principles under "Principle of Peaceful Settlement of Disputes," stated that "The Three Countries will settle disputes, arising out of the interpretation or implementation of this agreement, amicably through consultation or negotiation in accordance with the principle of good faith. If the Parties are unable to resolve the dispute thorough consultation or negotiation, they may jointly request for conciliation, mediation or refer the matter for the consideration of the Heads of State/Heads of Government."

It was signed in Khartoum, Sudan, on March 23/2015, by the Arab Republic of Egypt, The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of Sudan as were represented by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, and former President Omer Hassan al-Bashir, respectively.

The joint statement released yesterday further stated that, "the Foreign Ministers noted their agreement to hold four technical governmental meetings at the level of water ministers. The ministers agreed that the World Bank and the United States would support and attend the meetings as observers. The ministers also agreed to work toward completion of an agreement by January 15, 2020, and would attend two meetings in Washington, D.C. on December 9 [2019] and January 13, 2020, to assess and support progress." AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Business
East Africa
Environment
Energy
Construction
North Africa
Sudan
Oceans
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.