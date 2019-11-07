Ethiopia: Commercial Bank's Digital Payment Channels Drive Airfare Worth Close to ETB 260 M

6 November 2019
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has facilitated the sale of Ethiopian Airlines e-tickets worth nearly ETB 260 Million (US$8.7 million) within ten months in 2019 fiscal year through its digital payment channels. During the period, 67,480 e-tickets were sold using CBE's digital payment channels including its CBE Birr App and online bookings at branches of the Bank.

The digital payment solution is geared towards allowing customers to use CBE's digital payment channels and fly to over 125 destinations of Ethiopian Airlines worldwide. The service has enabled customers to pay at the tip of their fingers using mobile phones, internet, PoS, CBE Birr, Mobile Banking and at CBE branches in the country.

Regarding the milestone, Bacha Gina, President and CEO of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia said, "We are proud to have pioneered the modernization of payment systems in Ethiopia. The various e-payment facilities we deployed have enabled us become leader in the provision of technology based banking services."

Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Group Chief Executive Officer on his part remarked, "As customer focused global airline, we have invested heavily on digitizing our systems and operations to meet the evolving expectation of customers. The digital payment service of CBE has availed us the opportunity to greatly streamline our payment systems and help our customers process their flights at ease, in efficient and effective manner."

CBE has also finalized preparations to launch a platinum co-branded card payment channel that allows customers to pay for air ticket. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Business
East Africa
Company
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.