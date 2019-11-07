Ethiopia: Commercial Bank's Digital Payment Channels Drive Airfare Worth Close to ETB 260 M

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has facilitated the sale of Ethiopian Airlines e-tickets worth nearly ETB 260 Million (US$8.7 million) within ten months in 2019 fiscal year through its digital payment channels. During the period, 67,480 e-tickets were sold using CBE's digital payment channels including its CBE Birr App and online bookings at branches of the Bank.

The digital payment solution is geared towards allowing customers to use CBE's digital payment channels and fly to over 125 destinations of Ethiopian Airlines worldwide. The service has enabled customers to pay at the tip of their fingers using mobile phones, internet, PoS, CBE Birr, Mobile Banking and at CBE branches in the country.

Regarding the milestone, Bacha Gina, President and CEO of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia said, "We are proud to have pioneered the modernization of payment systems in Ethiopia. The various e-payment facilities we deployed have enabled us become leader in the provision of technology based banking services."

Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Group Chief Executive Officer on his part remarked, "As customer focused global airline, we have invested heavily on digitizing our systems and operations to meet the evolving expectation of customers. The digital payment service of CBE has availed us the opportunity to greatly streamline our payment systems and help our customers process their flights at ease, in efficient and effective manner."

CBE has also finalized preparations to launch a platinum co-branded card payment channel that allows customers to pay for air ticket. AS