Somalia: Puntland Parliament Speaker Loses a No Confidence Motion in the House

The regional lawmakers in the Puntland State of Somalia have overwhelmingly on Thursday voted for a motion against to remove the state assembly speaker from office.

According to the deputy speaker, 51 MPs, out of 53 present voted in favour of the impeachment to sack Abdihakim Dhoobo Daareed who has been in power for 11 months.

Four lawmakers abstained from the vote.

The move came amid heavy security presence at the parliament compound following a clash Monday between presidential guard and security team guarding the assembly.

The confrontation left at least 3 people among them two security forces and a civilian dead on Wednesday evening.