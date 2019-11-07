Somalia: Puntland Parliament Speaker Loses a No Confidence Motion in the House

Photo: Radio Dalsan
Ousted Puntland speaker Abdihakim Dhoobo Daareed
7 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The regional lawmakers in the Puntland State of Somalia have overwhelmingly on Thursday voted for a motion against to remove the state assembly speaker from office.

According to the deputy speaker, 51 MPs, out of 53 present voted in favour of the impeachment to sack Abdihakim Dhoobo Daareed who has been in power for 11 months.

Four lawmakers abstained from the vote.

The move came amid heavy security presence at the parliament compound following a clash Monday between presidential guard and security team guarding the assembly.

The confrontation left at least 3 people among them two security forces and a civilian dead on Wednesday evening.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

More on This
Chaos in Somalia's Puntland Parliament
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.