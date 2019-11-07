South Africa: Uyinene Mrwetyana's Body Was Hidden in Post Office Safe Overnight, Says State

Luyanda Botha, after murdering Uyinene Mrwetyana, left her body overnight in the safe of the Clareinch Post Office, collecting it the next day and setting it alight.

This is according to the summary of facts accompanying the indictment handed up in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where the case against the former post office employee was transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

According to the State, on August 8, Mrwetyana had enquired about the delivery of clothes she had ordered online. Botha had allegedly assisted her. He said her parcel was not ready and that he would contact her when it arrived.

They exchanged contact details. Mrwetyana's delivery arrived on August 16.

The State charges that Mrwetyana arrived at the post office on August 24 after it had been closed for business. Botha had been there alone and let her in.

She was never seen again.

The prosecution believes that he raped her twice and then killed her. She succumbed to a head injury.

Body hidden in safe

Botha is accused of hiding Mrwetyana's body inside the safe of the post office and returning the next day to remove it and transport it in his car to a field in Lingelethu West, where he dumped the body and set it alight.

Her remains were found by police on routine patrol in the early hours of Monday, August 26.

Botha was arrested four days later.

He had made a statement, understood to be a confession, to the police and had also made a "pointing out", detailing where the crimes had taken place, it is alleged.

In addition to setting her body alight, the State charges that Botha had his car cleaned to destroy forensic evidence, thereby obstructing the administration of justice.

Botha, 42, faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice, as well as two counts of rape.

He will attend his first pre-trial conference in the High Court on November 15.

Source: News24