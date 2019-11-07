Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets U.S. President Donald Trump

Washington DC — Sudan's Foreign Minister, Asmaa Abdallah, joined delegates to the tripartite consultative meeting on the Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia, to meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington yesterday.

Following the meeting, President Trump tweeted: "Just had a meeting with top representatives from Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan to help solve their long running dispute on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, one of the largest in the world, currently being built. The meeting went well and discussions will continue during the day!"

Minister Abdallah met on Tuesday with US Deputy National Security Advisor Ellen Woolch, in the presence of the Director of Multi-Organisations at the US National Security Council and the Director of European and American Affairs at the Sudan Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mohamed Abdalla El Toam, and Sudan's acting charge d'Affaires to Washington, Ambassador Magdi Mufadalnoon.

The meeting was held on the side lines of the tripartite consultative meeting on the Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia.

The Foreign Minister gave a review on the composition of governance structures, including the composition of the Sovereign Council and the civilian government, as well as the priorities set of achieving peace, addressing the economic situation, and solving the grievances, the official Sudan News Agency reports.

During the meeting, Minister Abdallah pointed to the formation of the Higher Peace Council, the independent Human Rights Commission and the agreement to open an office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Khartoum, and shed light on the opening of humanitarian tracks throughout Sudan.

Fair elections

The minister stated that the transitional government will work to prepare for fair elections in the country despite the procedural and logistical challenges surrounding this, pointing out that the European Union and others have shown willingness to provide technical support such as training and capacity building.

The US Deputy National Security Advisor lauded the efforts made by the new government despite the short period since its formation, stressing that these steps are welcomed and supported by the United States.

She stressed the US position in support of the new government in all stages of support, starting from the support to the urgent economic needs, the support to the peace efforts, and working to remove the name of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

She stressed the importance of the stability of Sudan, praising the role it has played in achieving peace in some neighbouring countries, especially South Sudan and the Central African Republic.