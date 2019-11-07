Sudan: Sweden Commits Support to Economic Regeneration in Sudan

Khartoum — The government of Sweden along with Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) has assured that it will promote long-term development solutions to the economic regeneration of Sudan, which is vital at the moment.

At a symbolic ceremony on Freedom Square in Khartoum yesterday, economic assets such as tractors, trailers, threshers, wild level disks, engine oil cartons, tractors' spare parts and implements, and lifter jacks for agriculture intervention were handed over by Sweden to the communities through state governments and relevant government institutions in five states of Blue Nile, Sennar, South Kordofan, West Kordofan, and North Kordofan.

This intervention is designed to bring large stretches of land into cultivation, increase food productivity, build value chains, enhance employment, and aid in economic regeneration.

A statement issued by the Swedish government today states that "Sweden views that the development solutions need to be inclusive, taking youth, women, and displaced population into consideration, especially in the conflict affected areas . It is widely recognised all the parties that stability and development are key to Sudan to succeed in transition . Sweden has partnered with UNDP, Government of Sudan organs like the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Social Development and Labour, SDDRC, state governors, but with emphasis on community ownership of development."

The venture aims at bridging the gap between development, humanitarian assistance and peace building . The interventions primarily aim to target unemployed youth with conflict carrying capacities, host communities and other community members such as women and displaced population. The interventions are owned and implemented through community management committees so as to include all sections of people including host communities, unemployed youth, and displaced population, the Swedish statement reads.

UNDP

UNDP Resident Representative, Dr Selva Ramachandran has stated that "I'm very happy this time with the presence of this gathering especially at a juncture when Sudan is witnessing a rapid transformation. It gives me an immense pleasure to join hands with such a wide spectrum of stakeholders ranging from Sovereign Council, ministers, state walis, CSOs and international partners. This kind of partnership is very vital during this transitional phase. We always recognize that economic development is the key of Sudan."

Swedish ambassador Hans Henric Lundquist said: "Today's event is just another example of Sweden, the United Nations, and other international donors to support the transitional government and the Sudanese people. We are stepping up our collaboration and assistance and I am very happy to see concrete results today. With this programme, we take holistic approach on peace building to strengthening resilience which mean ability of communities and people to cope with recovery, adaptation and change."

South Kordofan

The state governor of South Kordofan, Rashad Abdel Hamid stated: "This project is important as it serves the society in those states that live in exceptional circumstances after a war and delay in the development process."

Sudan DDR Commission, Commissioner General, Abdelrahman Ibrahim stated: "We are extremely happy with the achievement and the tangible results out of the agricultural activities that have been implemented in the states. Today we are celebrating that we received the agricultural equipment from Sweden."

Sudan's Minister of Agriculture, Eisa Osman said "Peace is the key to restoring Sudan to its natural position because of its natural resources that help achieve food security. Agriculture is the backbone of the Sudanese economy and by providing all the services required to organise producers and move to the community, the agricultural sector was reorganized and a unit was formed in the ministry to organise agriculture producers."

Swedish ambassador Hans Henric Lundquist at the symbolic handover yesterday (Picture supplied)

Sovereign Council member Rajaa Abdelmaseeh announced the support of the Council for a project and said that "government is determined to fix the imbalance in the agricultural sector, calling for this project to cover all the states of Sudan and work to develop agricultural capacities. The support of Sweden is an important link to supporting farmers to increase the production and productivity."

The project creates partnerships between Sweden and UNDP Sudan along with Government of Sudan, SDDRC, Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Social Development and Labour and all state governments.

"For Sudan to stabilise and develop during transition, such partnerships are important and critical which aim at employment creation for youth and vulnerable community members to see that nobody is left behind during transition," the Swedish statement concludes.