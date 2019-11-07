Sudan: Haemorrhagic Fever, Malaria Spreading in Sudan

Dinder / El Fasher — The hospital of Dinder in eastern Sennar reported a second case of haemorrhagic fever on Wednesday, while malaria has claimed the lives of at least 11 children in North Darfur.

Health sources told Radio Dabanga from Singa, capital of Sennar, that the two cases appeared in the Wad Babo district in Dinder locality. The first patient, who died, was recorded four days ago.

The sources also pointed to the death of a number of cattle due to the disease.

Malaria

The Sudanese Doctors Central Committee in North Darfur reported that 11 children died from malaria infection at El Fasher Children's Hospital in the state capital in October.

The Committee said in a statement yesterday that a total of 3,421 cases were diagnosed cases last month.

The Doctors Committee pointed out earlier to the emergence of a new wave of malaria epidemic swept the state, leaving a number of deaths and serious complications.