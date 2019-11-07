South Africa: Burst Water Pipe Left for Three Weeks in Port Elizabeth

7 November 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Mkhuseli Sizani

Three weeks ago, the water supply pipe to the home of an elderly couple, Lorna and Glen Benjamin of Extension 29, Bethelsdorp, Port Elizabeth, burst.

"We reported this problem the same day it occurred. Everytime we call [Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality] we are given reference numbers and a promise that the workers will come and fix it," says Lorna.

"We received two reference numbers, one for our water meter and another one for the burst pipe. A municipal official came here three times and told us not to worry because this is municipal water that gets wasted, it won't effect our water account."

"We asked him what about our living conditions? We have no water to drink, cook, bath and flush the toilet," says Lorna. "For cooking and bath we go to this broken pipe and get water ... People come and wash their cars here while we suffer in my house."

"What else must we do in order for the municipality to come and fix this broken water pipe?" asks Lorna.

Spokesperson for the mayor George Geleba said, "The burst water pipe has been reported and I'll further escalate it to the water team for urgent attention. However, we urge residents to also follow up with their queries on our operational line."

Lorna and Glen Benjamin boil water which they collect from a burst pipe to drink.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Environment
Infrastructure
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.