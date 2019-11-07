South Africa: Police Investigate a Case of Culpable Homicide After Five Pupils Perish During Motor Vehicle Accident

6 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in Hlogotlou outside Groblersdal have opened a case of Culpable Homicide after five pupils aged between 15 and 18 were killed in a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Tuesday 05 November afternoon at about 14h00. The accident happened along the R574 road between Groblersdal and Mpudulle.

The driver of a Nissan NP200 bakkie apparently lost control of the vehicle when approaching Matrompi bridge along the said road and it rolled several times, instantly killing the five learners and critically injuring the driver and his crew. The injured were taken to hospital.

The deceased, all female learners from Mashego Secondary School in Monsterlus, were allegedly hitchhiking next to a local filling station and were given a lift by the driver of the said vehicle. They were coming from school to their respective homes at Sephaku and Kgaphamadi villages.

They were identified as follows:

-Beauty Motsweni from Sephaku

-Pearl Rakgalakane from Sephaku

-Lucy Monareng from Kgaphamadi

-Chantel Monareng from Kgaphamadi

-Karabo Mogoaneng from Kgaphamadi.

Police investigations are continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

