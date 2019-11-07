South Africa: Police Condemn Violence Against Women and Children Following the Recovery of the Bodies of a Woman and Her Children in Soweto

press release

Management of police in Gauteng strongly condemns violence against women and children following the finding of the bodies of a 47-year old woman and her children aged 11 and 10 at two different spots in Soweto, on Wednesday 06 November 2019.

This comes after a case of missing persons was reported by family members to the police at Moroka on 01 November 2019.

Police embarked on an immediate search and visited the family house in Central Western Jabavu several times on suspicion that the house was the last place where the victims had been seen.

On Wednesday 06 November 2019, members of the community handed over a 48-year old man to the police who had disappeared at roundabout the same time when the victims were reported missing. The man eventually led police to a bush in Zondi near Jabulani Hostel where the body of his wife was found. The suspect then led the police to the second scene known as Five Roses at Mofolo Park where the bodies of the children were found.

Police have since arrested the man on three charges of murder and he is expected to appear before the Protea Magistrate Court on Friday 08 November 2019.

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has thanked the community for the responsible manner in which they handled the situation after finding the suspect. Lieutenant General Mawela has in condemning the gruesome incident, also assured the community of Gauteng that police will continue to prioritise the investigation of cases of violence against women and children. Police will also intensify efforts in tracing suspects wanted for such cases.

"We are pleased that the suspect has been arrested and the bodies of the victims found as this will assist the family in finding closure. At the same time, I want to urge our investigating team to ensure a watertight case that ensure a successful conviction and appropriate sentencing in the Court," remarked the Provincial Commissioner.