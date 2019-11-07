Southern Africa: Zimbabwe, Mozambique in Fuel Talks

7 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

President Mnangagwa met with a special envoy from Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi to discuss increasing volumes of fuel pumped through the pipeline from Beira to Msasa in Harare.

Speaking soon after meeting with President Mnangagwa today, Carlos Mesquita , who is also Mozambique's Minister of Transport and Communication, said he had been sent by President Nyusi to follow up on how the two countries could increase the volume of fuel to Zimbabwe from 1,6 million cubic metres per year to two million cubic metres per year.

"I was instructed by President Nyusi to come over and discuss further with the Government of Zimbabwe on the way forward. I held a meeting with President Mnangagwa to discuss issues related to the transportation of liquid fuel for Zimbabwe through the pipeline from Beira to Feruka and also to Msasa in Harare," he said.

The two the heads of State met in Russia two weeks ago and addressed the matter. They held further discussions when they attended last week's inauguration of Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

"The issue of the pipeline is a lifeline for Zimbabwe and therefore both heads of State are really interested to ensure that the logistics of transportation of fuel to Zimbabwe goes smoothly. So far there are no big issues to deal with, but definitely we have to think about the future," explained Minister Mesquita.

