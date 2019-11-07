Malawi Ombudsman Chizuma Shines At Nigeria Expo

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma has been awarded for her excellence in governance and driving performance in government and organisations.

Chizuma got the award of the best exhibitor at the Ombudsman Expo in Nigeria.

Chizuma is pushing for justice in the way the government sold off tractors to powerful politicians, businessmen and civil servants in the infamous tractorgate, an issue which the High Court of Malawi ordered the arrest of the secretary for Treasury Cliff Chinunda and principal secretary for ministry of Agriculture Grey-Nyandule Phiri.

The Ombudsman is also probing councils for theft and abuse of public money amounting to K7.9 billion in 2018 alone, among others.