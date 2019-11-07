Malawi Ombudsman Chizuma Shines At Nigeria Expo

7 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma has been awarded for her excellence in governance and driving performance in government and organisations.

Chizuma got the award of the best exhibitor at the Ombudsman Expo in Nigeria.

Chizuma is pushing for justice in the way the government sold off tractors to powerful politicians, businessmen and civil servants in the infamous tractorgate, an issue which the High Court of Malawi ordered the arrest of the secretary for Treasury Cliff Chinunda and principal secretary for ministry of Agriculture Grey-Nyandule Phiri.

The Ombudsman is also probing councils for theft and abuse of public money amounting to K7.9 billion in 2018 alone, among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
West Africa
Nigeria
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.