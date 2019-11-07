Malawi: Court Hands Down Jail Terms to Drug Dealers

The Lilongwe senior resident magistrate court has handed down a three and half year and two-year jail terms respectively to two drug arrested who were recently arrested at Kamuzu International Airport.

Adarkwa was arrested when she was about to board South African Airways flight on her way to Ghana

The court, sitting at Nkukula near the airport on Wednesday slapped Harriet Namate, a Malawian with a three and half jail term and Sally Adarkwa, a Ghanian, a two year-jail term.

The two were arrested on October 6, 2019 and October 24, 2019 respectively at Kamuzu International Airport for carrying 7kgs and 5.2kgs of apomorphine, an illegal drug.

Before the judgment was passed, Chimwemwe Sikwese, lawyer for Namate asked for a lenient sentence, saying the offender was young and productive to the nation and the quantity of the drug was not much.

Tadala Tembo, lawyer for Adarkwa said the offender was advanced in age and a foreigner who needed leniency.

But magistrate Cecelia Onsewa said the crimes were well planned, saying such crimes are committed by young and productive people who need to be taught a lesson that what they were doing was bad for the nation.