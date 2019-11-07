South Africa: Several Injured in Durban Building Collapse

7 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Between 10 and 15 people, including a three-year-old, have been treated after a structural collapse on West Street near Warwick Junction in the Durban CBD on Thursday, paramedic services said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene around midday and had to start treating the injured immediately.

"The building has collapsed onto the floor below. There is quite bad damage and there are people still in the premises. We are treating... patients including an approximately three-year-old child."

There were no major injuries, Jamieson said. The fire department was also on the scene.

"Paramedics and the fire department are removing patients. They had to break a door down to [start to] remove patients. All appear to be accounted for. A sweep is being done."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport
80-Year-Old Kenyan Woman is a Granny By Day, Villain By Night

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.