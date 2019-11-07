Malawi: College of Medicine Set for University of Malawi Divorce

7 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

College of Malawi officials say they are set for the divorce from the University of Malawi, saying the college is just waiting for the completion of de-linking process.

College of Medicine Blantyre campus

Principal of the college Dr. Mwapatsa Mipando said the new university will now be called Kamuzu University of Health Sciences.

The college will link with Kamuzu College of Nursing to form the new university.

"This move will improve the institution's world ranking," said Mipando during the college's 23rd dissemination conference in Blantyre.

He said the students will continue to embrace research in order to promote the core values of the college.

