Ethiopia: 'Wave of Hope' to End FGM in Ethiopia As Activist Pioneer Dies

Photo: King Baudouin Foundation/YouTube
Bogaletch Gebre
6 November 2019
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By K. Sophie Will

London — Ethiopia's Bogaletch Gebre - feted for almost eradicating female genital mutilation in her home region - has died, her charity said on Wednesday, as activists vowed to push on with her work.

The former scientist and marathon runner's quiet revolution saved tens of thousands of girls from potential injury or death in Ethiopia, which has the world's second highest FGM rate - at 65% - after Egypt, data from anti-FGM charity 28TooMany shows.

"It was most impressive how she empowered the youth to reject the practice; it is a wave of hope and change into the community," Faiza Mohamed, Africa director of the advocacy group Equality Now, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"It's critical to involve the youth, have a dynamic partnership and engage with them."

Bogaletch died at the age of 59 in Los Angeles and will be buried in Ethiopia, her charity KMG said in a statement. No details were immediately available on the cause of her death.

World leaders have pledged to end FGM - which involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia and affects 200 million girls and women - under global development goals agreed in 2015.

Equality Now is building on the pioneering work of Bogaletch - who earned a PhD in California after growing up in a village where most girls did not go to school - by supporting grassroots activists to end FGM in their communities.

Bogaletch was determined to stop female cutting in Ethiopia after it killed her sister and nearly claimed her own life, setting up the charity Kembatti Mentti Gezzimma (KMG), which translates as Kembatta Women Standing Together in 1997.

KMG's ethos is to instigate social change through "community conversations" involving everyone, from young men to elders and religious leaders, and replacing traditional cutting festivities with "whole body celebrations" to honour girls who are uncut.

When the U.N. children's agency, UNICEF, conducted a survey in Kembatta-Tembarro in 2008, it found 97% of the population opposed FGM - a practice that had been universal only a decade before - and recommended KMG's model be replicated elsewhere.

Emma Lightowlers, spokeswoman for 28TooMany, which takes it name from the 28 African countries where FGM is endemic, said she was optimistic about the future of Ethiopia and the new possibilities for human rights pioneered by Bogaletch.

"It's still about getting religious leaders on board, involving communities, identifying key influencers, and making sure they hear from people that are respected," she said.

"It's about making sure everyone is part of it."

(Reporting by K. Sophie Will; Editing by Katy Migiro. The Thomson Reuters Foundation is the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, and covers humanitarian news, women's and LGBT+ rights, human trafficking, property rights, and climate change. Visit http://news.trust.org)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Ethiopia
East Africa
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.