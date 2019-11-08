Southern Africa: Factbox-Virginity Testing - a Ritual From Afghanistan to Zimbabwe

Photo: Retlaw Snellac/Wikimedia Commons
The Zulu reed dance ceremony. Girls taking part in the ceremony are required to submit to a virginity test.
7 November 2019
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Rosa Furneaux

London — The United Nations calls virginity testing 'painful, humiliating and traumatic' and wants it banned

Health experts have condemned U.S. rapper T.I. for subjecting his teenaged daughter to an annual virginity test, saying the practice was harmful and unscientific.

The rapper made his comments on a U.S. podcast, drawing widespread condemnation on social media for invading his daughter's privacy and endorsing a disputed practice.

The United Nations calls virginity testing "painful, humiliating and traumatic" and wants it banned. Human rights experts agree. But women and girls still undergo the examination, including in the following seven countries:

Afghanistan

Women and girls accused of "moral crimes", such as running away or pre-marital sex, are tested and the results used in court. President Ashraf Ghani discourages testing but there is no actual ban. Women who fail the tests can land up in jail.

India

Doctors who examine rape victims often insert two fingers into a woman's vagina seeking insight into her past sex life. In one case, two doctors examined one woman and had contrary findings, in a case that underlines widespread doubts about its accuracy.

Indonesia

Women applying to the police are often required to undergo tests for "mental health and morality reasons". All branches of the Indonesian military have used virginity tests for decades and, in certain circumstances, also test the fiancées of officers. Iraq After escaping sexual slavery, Yazidi women were routinely tested by Kurdish officials in forensic, post-rape examinations that ran until 2016. The head of a committee gathering evidence of ISIS crimes said the tests provided vital evidence.

South Africa

Testing is condoned in Zulu culture, with virginity certificates even awarded at ceremonies. In 2016, the Commission for Gender Equality investigated a "maiden bursary scheme" for girls who underwent testing and remained virgins during their studies.

United States

There is no U.S. legislation banning testing and doctors are given no official guidance. A 2016 survey of 288 physicians said that 10% had performed a test. It found a rising number of U.S. patients wanted tests or hymen restoration surgery.

Zimbabwe

Archbishop Johannes Ndanga said girls as young as 12 are examined by church elders. If a man marries a woman who is not a virgin, he said she must then find a virgin for her husband to marry in a polygamous union as compensation.

Sources: American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Human Rights Watch, Marie Stopes Afghanistan, South African Human Right Commission, United Nations, Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe, World Health Organization.

(Editing by Lyndsay Griffiths.)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Southern Africa
Human Rights
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.