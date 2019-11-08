Rwanda: Regional Airline to Enter Rwandan Market

Regional low-cost airline, Jambojet, is set to debut the Rwandan market later this month with plans to operate daily flights from Nairobi.

The airline has started selling flight tickets to Nairobi from Kigali in anticipation of its maiden flight in November.

The airline is a subsidiary of Kenya Airways seeks to increase make the most of the growing traffic between Nairobi and Kigali.

"The new route to Kigali is part of our regional expansion programme bringing the total number of our international routes in the continent to three, with the exception to those we fly to on behalf of Kenya Airways, and a total of 9 routes in the Jambojet network," said Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer, Jambojet.

The one hour Nairobi - Kigali route will begin operations on November 25.

The airline has since acquired two brand new De Havilland Dash 8 -Q400 aircraft to boost its capacity to serve the regional market.