Zimbabwe: Mafikizolo to Rock Harare Tonight

South African music group, Mafikizolo, is expected in the country this morning for a show at Harare International Conference centre (HICC) tonight.

The show is in fulfilment of a gig that was postponed at the height of xenophobic attacks in South Africa a couple of months ago.

After the postponement of the show, organisers promised an exciting dance with the SA stars and tonight is the night for the exceptional party.

Joining the visitors on stage would be a line-up of local performers from various genres.

Selmor Mtukudzi will bring her energy to the stage to belt out her songs and her father Oliver Mtukudzi's compositions.

She is proving to be a strong force on the local and regional scene and has plans to launch her upcoming album in Zimbabwe and South Africa. She is likely to sample her new songs at the show.

Gemma Griffiths will also be part of the local team of performers. Her songs "Gara Pano" and "Murudo" are popular with many music followers, but she is mainly known for her collaboration with Winky D titled "Mugarden" that endeared her with multitudes of music followers.

She is also a star in renditions of popular tunes and is likely to ignite the stage tonight.

Andy Muridzo, who is pushing his latest album "Shiri Yamambo", will also take to the stage tonight.

Besides his controversial social life, Muridzo has been growing in stage performances and he will have a point to prove with his act.

Jah Signal and Tocky Vibes will represent the Zimdancehall family at the event.

They have both performed at big stages and made hits.

Both have different flairs of the dancehall genre and some of their songs appeal to mature audiences that make up a section of local Mafikizolo followers.

Diamond Musica will come up with the rhumba beat in the mixed bag of genres that organisers have prepared for this event.

Sasha, who now calls herself aMadhuve, will complete the package with her traditional vibes, which have seen her gracing many stages over the past few months.

She has shown a lot of energy on stage.

Organiser of the show Blessing Jeke said all is set for the show.

"Mafikizolo are landing tomorrow (today) morning and all the groundwork has been done. We are making sure that everything is in place.

Advance tickets have been selling well and we encourage many people to get advance tickets to avoid disappointment at the gate," said Jeke.