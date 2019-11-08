Nigeria: Yellow Fever Outbreak Claims 29 Lives in Bauchi

7 November 2019
An outbreak of yellow fever has killed at least 29 people in Bauchi State, the state has said.

It is latest of such outbreaks in the country.

Rilwanu Mohammed, chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency spoke to journalists on Thursday about the outbreak.

Mr Mohammed said the virus was first detected in September, meaning the deaths were possibly recorded in the last two months.

"We discovered 224 suspected cases, and 29 were confirmed dead, with 24 in Alkaleri local government, two in Bauchi local government, 1 in Darazo council area and two in Ningi local government," he said.

Mr Mohammed explained that the virus was first detected in Alkaleri local council area, adding that efforts had since been on to avoid further spread.

He said the government was doing everything possible to ensure that the disease did not spread to the state capital.

"That is why government has made efforts through vaccination of people living in the prone areas.

"Already, 500,000 doses of vaccines had been administered in Alkaleri and we are expecting 600,000 doses of vaccines to be administered in Ningi community," he said.

Yellow fever is not a communicable disease. It can only be transmitted through mosquitoes.

Mr Mohammed urged communities to give early information to the authorities, especially when they noticed unusual happenings around them.

Mr Mohammmed also urged the residents of the state not to reject vaccines, saying that this was the only way they could be free from the dreaded disease. (NAN)

