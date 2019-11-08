Kenya: Moi Discharged From Hospital, Ending Speculations on His Health

Nairobi — Retired President Daniel arap Moi is back home after doctors discharged him from hospital Thursday, effectively ending speculations on his health.

Moi had been in hospital for the last two weeks, following chest complications, according to close family and government sources.

"The retired president is back home, he was discharged after recording remarkable improvement," a family source told Capital FM News.

The retired president, who celebrated his 95th birthday last month, was reported to have been taken to Nairobi Hospital late October for a procedure which was successful but doctors recommended an admission for further observation.

"There is nothing absolutely to worry about, Mzee Moi is a public figure and we understand the concerns from Kenyans whenever he is taken to hospital," a senior government official in close contact with the family told Capital FM last week.

We also established that among the high profile guests who visited him in hospital was Mama Ngina Kenyatta among others.