Kenya: Moi Discharged From Hospital, Ending Speculations on His Health

8 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Retired President Daniel arap Moi is back home after doctors discharged him from hospital Thursday, effectively ending speculations on his health.

Moi had been in hospital for the last two weeks, following chest complications, according to close family and government sources.

"The retired president is back home, he was discharged after recording remarkable improvement," a family source told Capital FM News.

The retired president, who celebrated his 95th birthday last month, was reported to have been taken to Nairobi Hospital late October for a procedure which was successful but doctors recommended an admission for further observation.

"There is nothing absolutely to worry about, Mzee Moi is a public figure and we understand the concerns from Kenyans whenever he is taken to hospital," a senior government official in close contact with the family told Capital FM last week.

We also established that among the high profile guests who visited him in hospital was Mama Ngina Kenyatta among others.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.