East Africa: South Sudan Rival Leaders Delay New Government by 100 Days

Photo: Charles Mpagi/Nation Media Group
South Sudan President Salva Kiir, right, shakes hands with opposition leader Riek Machar during a meeting at State House Entebbe, Uganda on November 7, 2019.
7 November 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Kampala, Uganda — South Sudan's president and chief rebel leader have agreed to postpone formation of a transitional unity government for 100 days beyond a November 12 deadline.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced the delay Thursday on Twitter after hosting talks between South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar in Entebbe.

Museveni said the meeting resulted in several resolutions,"among which is extending the pre-transitional period for 100 days, with progress reviewed after 50 days."

The summit made several resolutions among which is extending the pre-transitional period for 100 days, with progress reviewed after 50 days. A mechanism will also be established for Guarantors and Parties to supervise implementation of talks. pic.twitter.com/KBN1yu9Rbi

— Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) November 7, 2019

Participants in the meeting included Abdalftah Alburhan, president of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, and Kenya's special envoy on South Sudan, Kalonzo Musyoka.

Museveni said the parties resolved to ask the East Africa bloc IGAD to "address" the status of Machar, who is currently living in exile in Khartoum, under the care of the Sudanese government.

Senior members of Machar’s Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) have been calling on IGAD to release their leader from what they call ‘’house arrest."

Pessimism on unity government

Earlier this week, the president of the U.N. Security Council also called for IGAD to resolve the status of Machar.

Envoy Jonathan Allen of Britain, which holds the rotating Security Council presidency, said the Council was briefed by the heads of the U.N. peacekeeping operation in South Sudan on the situation in the country.  He said very little has changed in South Sudan despite a 2018 peace deal that calls for formation of the transitional unity government.

‘’The members of the Security Council express concern that during their recent visit to South Sudan, they did not observe substantive progress on implementation of key element of the peace agreement," he said.’

South Sudan is trying to emerge from a nearly five-year civil war that killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 4 million people.

The accord signed last year ended the fighting, but government and opposition groups have made little progress toward forming the government.

Plans to create a unified national army have stalled, and Kiir's opponents have refused to accept his 2015 decree dividing South Sudan into 28 states, up from the previous 10.

The signatories of the 2018 peace deal accused President Kiir's government of not providing funds for the completion of the pre-transitional activities, including security arrangements.

The leader of the National Democratic Movement party, Lam Akol, told VOA this week that the government is to blame for the delays in the implementation.

‘’The government has made pledges that it will pay the money and it did not pay the money. So that is the question.  Why is it that the government doesn’t want to get these things done once and for all?’’

Allen says the parties have a huge task ahead of them.

"The members of the Security Council call on the parties to make immediate progress on pre-transitional tasks including security arrangements and a process for the resolution of the number and boundaries of states in order to allow for the peaceful formation of an inclusive transitional government," he said.

Allen also called on the parties to refrain from rhetoric or acts that could incite violence.

Read the original article on VOA.

More on This
South Sudan's Rival Leaders Delay New Government by 100 Days
Sudan South, Sudan Sign Agreement On Disputed Border Areas
Regional Bloc IGAD Urges South Sudan to Pay Out Peace Deal Funds
South Sudan Salvages Peace Agreement, But More Pressure Needed
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
South Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Conflict
Uganda
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda's New Buses That Will 'Revolutionalise' Public Transport

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.