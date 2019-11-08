South Africa: Jesse Clegg On His Collaboration With Black Coffee - 'It So Happened That Kelly Rowland Was Sitting in On the Same Studio Session'

Cape Town — South African musician Jesse Clegg's latest single, Let It Burn, is all over local charts and it's one of many songs the 31-year-old recorded in The States.

While in Los Angeles, where he spent three weeks writing and recording the new music Jesse collaborated with Black Coffee.

About working with the DJ, Jesse said: "It was an awesome experience and inspiring to work with some great artists. LA has amazing studio facilities and a wealth of great producers".

On the collaboration with Black Coffee, Jesse adds: "The session came about organically, we happened to be in LA at the same time. I'm really excited about the song we wrote, it has a lot of potential. It so happened that Kelly Rowland was sitting in on the same studio session also working on new material, so it was fantastic to be in the creative process with artists of that calibre."Jesse worked with top producers Tim Pagnotta (who produced Let It Burn), Nicholas Petricca (Walk the Moon) and Nicholas Furlong (worked with the likes of Avicii, 5 Seconds of Summer) and is aiming to release a new album in 2020.

In the interim, Jesse will be fine-tuning his new material and will be heading out on tour around South Africa over November and December. See all the performers' tour dates here.

Let It Burn is currently charting on radio stations around the country and a music video featuring cameo appearances by some of SA's popular icons will be released this coming Friday.

Source: Channel24