Kenya: Tiger Woods' Niece to Play At Kenya Open

Nairobi — American star Cheyenne Woods, the niece of golfing legend Tiger Woods, has entered to play the Magical Kenya Ladies Open and will take her place alongside 107 other professionals at this Ladies European Tour 2019 season finale event in Vipingo from 5th to 8th December.

"She has been very interested in playing an event in Africa for some time now, and she jumped at the opportunity to travel to Kenya," a spokesperson for the 29-year-old professional golfer said.

Cheyenne is now in her fifth year on the LPGA Tour and has been invited by U.COM to take part in the momentous tournament, the first of its kind in East Africa.

She will play against top LET players such as Beth Allen, the only American winner of the Order of Merit, as well as Norway's Marianne Skarpnord, currently number one in the rankings for 2019, and front runner Esther Henseleit from Germany.

Other notable players coming to Kenya to compete in this 72 hole stroke play event include Meghan Maclaren from Great Britain, Christine Wolf, ranked number two in the 2019 Order of Merit, India's golfing star Aditi Ashok and two times LET winner Nuria Iturrios of Spain.

"We look forward to welcoming Cheyenne and all participating players to Kenya and believe their involvement in this tournament will help us fulfill our objective to promote gender equality and tourism through the game of golf," Vipingo Ridge chairman Alastair Cavenagh said.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) is headquartered at the Buckinghamshire Golf Club near London and celebrates women's golf on a global stage.

Since its formation in 1978, the Ladies European Tour has crowned more than 250 different winners and 700 championship trophies have been lifted as players from nearly 30 different countries have won on the Tour.

The LET operates tournaments across the continents and The Solheim Cup, which has been played 16 times biannually since 1990, has become one of the biggest female sporting events in the world.

Ladies European Tour Chair Marta Figueras-Dotti commented: "The announcement of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a proud moment for everyone at the Ladies European Tour and we are excited to help Kenya build its reputation as a preferred golf destination for women and girls."

