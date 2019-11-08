Kenya: Mariga Concedes Defeat After ODM's Imran Okoth Widened Lead in Kibra Vote

Nairobi — Jubilee candidate MacDonald Mariga has conceded defeat in the Kibra by-election and even called his competitor Imran Okoth of ODM to congratulate him on his early victory.

Mariga conceded defeat at 11 pm when results from 40- polling stations showed that Okoth was leading with 4,988 votes against his 2,106.

Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Eliud Owalo was third with 1,258 as at 11.30pm.

"Hello boss, this is Mariga, I have called to congratulate you. It was a good race. We did not fight. I am ready for lunch, so that we work together," Mariga told Okoth on telephone in a video circulated online, "we remain friends and you can always count on my support."

Mariga was largely viewed as Deputy President William Ruto's candidate, after his candidature split the ruling party.

His loss in the hi=otly contested vote is a big loss and embarrassment to the Deputy President who was reported to have vowed to "teach Raila Odinga a lesson" in his own backyard.

Odinga has been in the forefront in campaigning for Okoth, a brother to the late Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.

On Thursday, Odinga urged his supporters in Kibra to turn up in large numbers and vote for Mariga so as to "protect the bedroom".