Kenyatta Signs Finance Bill 2019 Officially Allowing Banks to Charge Higher Interest Rates

7 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning at State House, Nairobi signed into law the Finance Bill 2019.

The Finance Act 2019, among other provision, repeals section 33b of the Banking Act that provides for the capping of bank interest rates.

The new law also introduces tax on income raised from the digital marketplace as a measure of ensuring equity in taxation.

The repeal of section 33b of the Banking Act is expected to enhance access to credit by the private sector especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME's) as well as cut out exploitative shylocks and other unregulated lenders.

As part of government efforts to support the affordable housing pillar of the Big 4 Agenda, the Finance Act 2019 exempts the National Housing Development Fund from income tax.

Present during the signing ceremony were Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani and Attorney General Paul Kihara.

Others were Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale, National Treasury CAS Nelson Gaichuhie, Treasury PS Dr Julius Muia, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge and Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai among other senior government officials.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.