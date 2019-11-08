South Africa: Water Supply to Hammanskraal Restored As Temba Purification Plant Is Fixed

The water supply has been restored to Hammanskraal, City of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has announced.

This after the suburb was without water following a temporary shutdown of the Temba water treatment plant by the City's utility services department last week.

The shutdown was as a result of raw water quality from the Leeukraal Dam, News24 previously reported.

The Temba purification plant's operations were affected by a lightning strike at the Rooiwal waste water treatment plant which had an impact on the water supply.

"The City will resume the process of withdrawing 66 water tankers that were delivered to Hammanskraal. This was done as an emergency measure because of insufficient water," Mokgalapa said.

One of the most affected sites has been Jubilee Hospital which ended up having to put measures in place - in the form of changes to operations - to deal with its water crisis, News24 reported on Wednesday.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the hospital on Wednesday afternoon to assess the impact of the water crisis on the hospital.

Residents have been urged to be patient as the reservoirs are still filling up. The process may delay the levels of water running from taps.

The City has apologised for the inconvenience caused to residents.

