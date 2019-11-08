Rwanda: India Donates 100,000 Science Textbooks to Rwanda

The government of India on Thursday donated 100,000 textbooks to Rwanda's education sector and will benefit students that will mainly benefit high school students pursuing science-related courses.

The books were handed over by the High Commissioner of India to Rwanda, Oscar Kerketta to the Director-General of Rwanda Education Board (REB), Irénée Ndayambaje, at the latter's office in Remera.

According to Kerketta, this is a fulfillment of the promise made by the Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Rwanda last year in July.

"When our Prime Minister visited Rwanda last year in July, it (the donation) was announced by him, as part of our demonstration of friendship to Rwandan people."

He further explained, that most of the books are for science subjects.

"Like anywhere else, pure science is always the most difficult part of learning. In case the teaching method is better, then the students find it easier to study."

The books will be distributed to schools beginning with ones that are more in need, according to Ndayambaje.

"We are going to distribute these books according to the needy schools. Although we acknowledge that not all schools have enough resources in terms of teaching/learning materials, there are schools that are the neediest compared to others."

Ndayambaje further explained that basing on a recent survey, Nine/Twelve Years Basic Education schools need such books.

"These are schools that are almost new, compared to boarding schools, that mostly have libraries. Although some of the books (in school libraries) are old, at least they have them," he said.

He also said that having a book and making good use of it are two different things, saying that much attention will be put on those schools that keep books away from students claiming they are protecting the books from damage.

The textbooks given are for Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Economics, Biology and English.

Ndayambaje expressed gratitude, saying these books are an encouragement to students pursuing science studies, since the books will help them learn more, especially now that Rwanda is using the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The Government of India also partners with REB in funding scholarships to Rwandan students to pursue their higher education in India, Vocational trainings and solar electrification of schools, among others. And their partnership is not only restricted to REB only.