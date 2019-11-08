Kenya: Uninsured Migori County Vehicles Now Grounded

7 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ian Byron

Operations of the Migori County government have stalled due to lack of transport as most departmental vehicles lie idle following delays by the administration to pay for third party insurance.

A spot check by the Nation revealed that even chase cars used by Governor Okoth Obado's office are grounded with only hospital ambulances in operation.

The rest of the vehicles lie idle at the parking yards of different departments and some drivers are now working for private individuals despite being government employees.

DRIVERS IDLE

Some of the drivers, who declined to be named, said they have been reporting to work for the last three months but remain idle since the vehicles are yet to be insured.

"We report to work as usual, bask in the sun for the better part of the day then leave to our homes without doing anything," said one of the drivers.

He added, "We now offer services to private entities as long as they can pay. We cannot stay idle for three months yet we have financial obligations to meet."

PROCUREMENT

But County Fleet Manager Erick Mwango maintained that the vehicles have only been grounded for two weeks.

Mr Mwango said the delay has been occasioned by the slow pace in which the procurement department has handled the insurance issue.

"We grounded the vehicles and forwarded all the requirements to the procurement department. We are still waiting for their feedback since the buck stops at their desk," he said.

He noted that there have been delays in securing tenders for the insurance.

"The new insurance can only be gotten after tenders are advertised and that is yet to be effected. Our hands are tied since we cannot release the vehicles to the departments in their current state," he said.

West Kanyamkago MCA, who is also the Transport Committee Chairman Peter Mijungu, declined to comment on the matter.

