Kenya: Ibrahim Akasha Set to Be Sentenced in New York

8 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

A New York court was set to deliver Friday a sentence against Akasha's son Ibrahim for drug trafficking, three months after his brother Baktash was given 25 years.

This will mark the end of the family's drug trafficking empire that spread across the world, their father having been shot dead in Amsterdam in what was linked to the drugs.

Just like his jailed brother, Ibrahim has already confessed to multiple drug trafficking charges, including bribery to several Kenyan officials to defeat justice.

In mitigation, Ibrahim, just like his brother asked for a lighter sentence-both saying they will suffer in jail.

Both were extradited to the US when they were arrested in Mombasa in a joint operation by Kenyan and US officials after years of trying to block their investigation and prosecution in Kenyan courts.

In August, Baktash was handed a 25-year sentence by presiding judge Victor Marrero, who also ordered him to pay US$100,000 (Sh10.3 million) fine.

The judge said he was satisfied with evidence presented to show that Baktash was heavily involved in the exportation of tonnes of heroin to the United States, as well as other crimes on weapons handling and obstruction. He was charged alongside his brother Ibrahim.

