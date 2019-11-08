Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Tours New Healthcare Facility

8 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Paidamoyo Chipunza

A Government delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday visited one of the capital's latest healthcare facilities to appreciate first-hand, efforts being made by the private sector in complementing health service delivery.

The Vice President Mohadi was accompanied by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo, and Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube when he toured Baines Intercare Medical Centre.

Speaking during the tour, VP Mohadi said private-public partnerships (PPPs)were key in complementing Government's efforts towards healthcare delivery, hence the continued emphasis on them.

He likened the facility and its services to what is found in developed countries.

"I did not know that there was such kind of a unit until I came here.

"I was told there is something similar to what we see in other countries, an upmarket sort of health facility.

"We have always considered the private sector to be very important, that is why we have these triple Ps because we consider them to be contributory to what we offer as Government," said VP Mohadi.

Speaking at the same occasion, Dr Moyo said PPPs were the way to go to ensure that Government institutions did not lag behind the private sector in key advancements.

He said Government had so far received an overwhelming response from private sector investors willing to partner Government in improving the health delivery system.

"We want to come up with facilities similar to this one, so this has been an eye opener because we want to be able to set up super specialist hospitals," said Dr Moyo.

He said Government anticipated the current disruptions in the health delivery system caused by the withdrawal of labour by junior doctors to end soon.

Professor Ncube said while all budgetary allocations would be raised in 2020, the health sector was among the priority areas.

"It will be well supported along with other social services as well for the protection of the vulnerable," said Prof Ncube.

