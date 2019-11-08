Namibia: Swapo SG Showers Geingob With Praise

"Hage Geingob is a son of the soil belonging to all four directions in Namibia."

This was how Swapo secretary-general Sophia Shaningwa described the Namibian head of state when introducing him as the keynote speaker during the party's mass rally in Keetmanshoop last weekend.

She said that it was due to, amongst others, the head of state going into exile in 1962 that the country is liberated today. "Apart from being the first national leader assigned to effect the process of returning those in exile back to Namibia, this man also spearheaded the Swapo Party election campaign in 1989," she added.

Shaningwa reasoned that Geingob being elected unopposed as party vice-president in 2007 can be regarded as a clear indication of the fact that "Hage Geingob did not come into Swapo yesterday." The party SG further referred to the president as a person with a rich history, making a significant impact when appointed as prime minister. "Our president from the onset declared war against poverty, with his motto that no Namibian should be left out when it comes to the implementation of national programmes aiming towards the betterment of Namibians," Shaningwa strongly emphasised.

She expressed her gratitude for Geingob's commitment to address supporters after a tiresome international trip.

"This brilliant man was furthermore duly elected as president of Swapo in 2017 whilst also serving as the head of state," said Shaningwa.

She in conclusion urged supporters to go out in numbers and vote for the right party and president for the sake of continued peace and stability since they as leaders want "to be at ease when they retire".