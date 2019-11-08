Namibia: Lohmann Wins Final Junior Golf Tournament

Charlie Lohmann was the overall winner of the ninth and final tournament of the Namibia Junior Golf Foundation in Walvis Bay last weekend.

After the first 18 holes, Lohmann, Wille Els and Janneman Brand were tied at 81 shots each, but drama ensued during the second round. Els seemed to have clinched the title when he pulled ahead by five shots, but he lost his lead on the 17th hole, where he had trouble getting out of a bunker. The end result was that Lohmann won with a total of 161, while Els and Brand ended joint-second with 165 shots each.

Jackson Kawaya won the A division with a net score of 148, while he also played the best round of the day with 78 shots.

The B division was won by Conner Gibson with a brilliant round and 44 points, while Bertie Coetzee came second with 36 points.

The C division was won by Bradley Gawanab with 38 points, while Bertha Joseph and JP Johnson finished joint second on 30 points each.

The beginners group was split into kids under 9 and under 7 years of age, with Tapi Katsvara winning the u9 category with 37 shots, while Marcel Stiemert won the u7 category with 40 shots.

Cilliers Sachse won the player of the year award after winning three of the nine junior open tournaments throughout the year, while Jackson Kawaya won the most improved player of the year award.

The school league winner was Charlie Lohmann from St Paul's College who won the A division, while Conner Gibson from the International School Walvis Bay won the B division, Bradley Gawanab from Kuisebmond School the C division and Tapi Katsvara from St Paul's College the D division.

The top nine children on the merit list will travel to George with their coach Jaco van Reenen to attend a golf clinic from 27 November to 8 December, which will be presented by the head coach of the South African junior team, Val Holland.

The Namibian team will also play against the South African team in preparation for the All Africa Junior Championship that takes place in March 2020.

The first tournament in 2020 will be played on January 18 and 19 at Omeya Golf Club and all golfers as well as interested new golfers are invited to participate.

Namibia's top four juniors will compete at the All Africa Junior Championship in Egypt, with the team being announced at the end of January.