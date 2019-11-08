South Africa: Free State Rugby Unhappy With Bok Trophy Tour Snub

8 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Free State Rugby has expressed its disappointment that the current euphoria felt in major centres around the country won't be experienced in Bloemfontein during the Springboks' Champions Tour over the next five days.

In a statement released on Thursday, the union's president Jerry Segwaba said: "Free State Rugby shares the frustration and unhappiness of supporters, specifically due to the fact that the central region has not been included in the victory tour of the Springboks.

"The region produced a number of Springboks, coaches, referees and administrators over the years and specifically in this World Cup (11 persons were involved - including coaches, players, and referee, Jaco Peyper)."

Segwaba said the decision was based on challenges relating to Regulation 9, which meant that national players must return to their contracted entities, national and abroad, by Monday and that fitting the region into the travel schedule proved too difficult.

There was hope, however, that the Webb Ellis Cup would at some point make its appearance in the region.

"After discussions with SARU and after unbridled demand from rugby supporters, the general public and Government, SARU has indicated to us that they will possibly send the trophy and a number of players to the central region at a later stage," Segwaba added.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

