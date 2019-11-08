South Africa: 'So Beautiful Seeing Little Kids Running Around' - Siya Kolisi During Soweto Trophy Tour

7 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

"Siya! Beast! Mapimpi! Faf!"

These were some of the screams and cheers from the young and old as the Springbok tour bus drove through the streets of Soweto on Thursday.

After an overwhelming ride from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the Boks departed for the Soweto leg from Helpmekaar Kollege in Parktown, where pupils were beside themselves with joy and disbelief that they were seeing the world champions.

The bus made its way to the suburb through Braamfontein, over Nelson Mandela Bridge toward Bank City in the Joburg CBD before driving toward Booysens, which is south of the city.

With every corner it passed, the bus struggled to manoeuvre as crowds stood cheering and throwing their Bok jerseys and caps for autographs for the team players to sign.

Employees from car dealerships, restaurants and petrol stations alike stood on the side of the road as the world champions waved from the top deck of the bus.

Entering Soweto, the bus moved through Chris Hani Road to the Orlando Stadium, the pavements packed to the rafters as the champions drove through with the Webb Ellis Cup.

Among the crowd was Tebogo Motloung who said he had been waiting for the champs at the stadium as early as 09:00 with his two children.

Motloung said it was important for him to bring his kids to witness the historic event.

"I brought both my kids so that they can see how South Africa is proud of the Boks. They have definitely learned a lot from this experience," he added.

After arriving at the stadium, the Boks were welcomed by outgoing Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Kolisi addressed the crowd and said he was overwhelmed to see lots of children in the streets cheering for them. He added the team was grateful for all the support, saying that going into the final, the team went in with one goal, to win for South Africa.

"We had one goal, to win this trophy and make people proud and we brought all our differences together to try achieve that.

"This is so beautiful seeing little kids running around. And we hope that this is going to be a new thing for our country, we are going to pull together and fight as one to make this country amazing again," said Kolisi.

Mashaba briefly addressed the crowd outside the stadium, saying the Boks' victory had shown that despite all the challenges faced by the country, a lot could be achieved.

"You have given us the hope that it is possible. We hope the achievement is going to inspire future generations that one day [South Africa] is going to be one of proudest nations in the world," he said.

By 17:30, the world champions were en-route to the airport to board their flights for the Durban leg of the tour.

