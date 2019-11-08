South Africans Come Out in Numbers to Hail World Cup Heroes

analysis

The Springboks began their Champions Tour of South Africa in Gauteng -- large crowds waited to see them and the famous Webb Ellis Cup up-close.

South Africans of all creeds, backgrounds and ages came out in their numbers as the World Cup-winning Springboks began their five-day, four-province lap of honour after their world-conquering exploits in Japan.

Springboks team greet fans in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 7 November 2019. The Rugby World Cup heroes are on a trophy tour after winning the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan. (Photo: Sumeya Gasa)

The Boks, riding an open-top bus, had started off the Gauteng leg of the tour in Pretoria at the Union Buildings. President Cyril Ramaphosa, a few of his ministers and a handful of fans were there to greet their heroes.

The Boks then left the Union Buildings to begin cruising the streets of Pretoria. Then off they went to Johannesburg, where the iconic Vilakazi Street in Orlando, Soweto was the final stop, after a route change enforced by time constraints.

