South Africa: National Lottery Is Hopelessly Bedevilled By a Lack of Transparency

opinion

With the concentration on State Capture, one would think that the National Lotteries Commission would be more sensitive to the desire for accountability and transparency, as should the minister of trade and industry.

There have been numerous articles on the National Lottery recently with complaints about dodgy grants. There is no doubt that something odd is going on, but why are we surprised? This has been a problem for years and nobody ever takes responsibility, from the level of the minister of trade and industry down to the very bowels of the lottery system. There is always an investigation that rarely provides the public with any outcome or conclusion.

If we track complaints about the lottery, it is possible to find comments going back to 2002 when the then minister of social development, the late Zola Skweyiya, expressed concern about the lack of transparency in the allocation of money for deserving causes.

"Why can't they just publish how much they give to whom and when, and what criteria they are using for that? That is my problem," he said. "The way in which this money is distributed leaves much to be desired."

And here we are in 2019, 17 years...