South Africa: National Lottery Is Hopelessly Bedevilled By a Lack of Transparency

7 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Shelagh Gastrow

With the concentration on State Capture, one would think that the National Lotteries Commission would be more sensitive to the desire for accountability and transparency, as should the minister of trade and industry.

There have been numerous articles on the National Lottery recently with complaints about dodgy grants. There is no doubt that something odd is going on, but why are we surprised? This has been a problem for years and nobody ever takes responsibility, from the level of the minister of trade and industry down to the very bowels of the lottery system. There is always an investigation that rarely provides the public with any outcome or conclusion.

If we track complaints about the lottery, it is possible to find comments going back to 2002 when the then minister of social development, the late Zola Skweyiya, expressed concern about the lack of transparency in the allocation of money for deserving causes.

"Why can't they just publish how much they give to whom and when, and what criteria they are using for that? That is my problem," he said. "The way in which this money is distributed leaves much to be desired."

And here we are in 2019, 17 years...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.