South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Becoming 'Paralysed Gangster State' - DA EC Leader

7 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nosipiwo Manona

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has come out guns blazing, criticising the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for becoming a "paralysed gangster state", and wants a rerun of the metro elections.

In a meeting held in the DA's Port Elizabeth offices on Thursday, Bhanga said the municipality was ruled by fear and the threat of violence under Mayor Mongameli Bobani and his ANC-UDM-EFF coalition.

"The blatant corruption, maladministration, collapse of service delivery and governance has left the DA with no alternative but to turn to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"A notice of intent to implement section 139 has already been served on the metro by Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha, and we now urge the provincial government, with the assistance of the national department, to immediately proceed with placing the City under administration," said Bhanga.

"The Bobani administration was given a deadline of two weeks to reply to the MEC, but this was ignored. Despite this the cooperative governance and traditional affairs department has failed to take any action.

Rerun of elections?

"We are, on behalf of the people, taking this battle to President Ramaphosa, as the DA believes that it is only through dissolving the council and holding a rerun of the elections, that the metro can be saved."

Though the DA failed to get an outright majority that would enable it to lead the metro, Bhanga said what was currently taking place was not what the people voted for in 2016.

"An intervention is desperately needed to deal with the current incompetent coalition of corruption government," he said.

"While in government, the DA and its coalition partners, the ACDP and Cope, did all it could to fix the problems in the metro. Only the DA government can save the metro from total collapse."

Mayoral spokesperson George Geleba confirmed the mayor's office had not yet received formal correspondence from Nqatha in relation to the provincial intervention in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"It has been reported in the media, but not received by the office. The executive mayor has since sent a follow-up letter to the MEC."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.