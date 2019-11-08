South Africa: Court Dismisses JZ Defamation Appeal Bid As Legal Woes Mount

analysis

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court has dismissed Jacob Zuma's application for leave to appeal a judgment against him for calling Derek Hanekom a 'known enemy agent'. The ruling is the latest in a string of legal challenges for the former president as he continues to delay and deny.

Former president Jacob Zuma's application to appeal a defamation ruling ordering him to apologise to former tourism minister and ANC NEC member Derek Henekom was dismissed in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Judge Dhaya Pillay dismissed Zuma's arguments for appeal and said his case "would have no reasonable prospects of success" in another court, meaning the former president will have to go to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) directly if he wants to continue the case. It was unclear on Thursday whether Zuma intends to petition the SCA.

In September, the court ruled that Zuma's July tweet calling Hanekom "a known enemy agent" was defamatory. Pillay said Zuma had distorted historical facts and did not provide evidence to support his claims.

Zuma published his tweet after EFF leader Julius Malema claimed Hanekom was hypocritical for criticising the party after he approached them to help remove Zuma through a no-confidence...