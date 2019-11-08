Zimbabwe: Headman Drags Chief to Court for Grabbing 'His' Throne

A Chiweshe headman has dragged Chief Chiweshe to court accusing him of stealing the chieftainship from him.

In his High Court application, Takawira Mashupiko Sylas Masawi also cited as respondents, district administrator (DA) for Mazowe and Local Government Minister July Moyo.

Masawi is seeking the restoration of the Nyachuru chieftainship.

He also wants an order directing Chiweshe to recognise the Nyachuru right to full chieftainship over its own subjects within its territorial jurisdiction.

In his declaration, Masawi claims that he is the sole surviving direct descendant of the Gwiranerwizi/Simboti Chieftaincy, called the Nyachuru Chieftaincy in terms of seniority and oral knowledge concerning their tribal claims to royalty.

Masawi said, "The Nyachuru chieftaincy belongs to the Simboti clan. They were the warrior component of the Mutapa Kingdom that came from Sena, Mozambique in the 18th century.

"The Simboti clan comprised war spirit mediums whose role was the prosecution of wars declared by the Gand Mutota."

Masawi said the Simboti clan's ancestor, one Chirurvare/Gwiranerwizi on numerous occasions, engaged the whites in fierce skirmishes around Gwebi area, Mount Hampden, Peasant, Rymers farms and Old Mazowe Road among other places.

In his application, Masawi chronicled the historical background of how the chieftainship has been managed over decades and how he felt he deserved to be the incumbent.