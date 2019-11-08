Zimbabwe: Headman Drags Chief to Court for Grabbing 'His' Throne

8 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A Chiweshe headman has dragged Chief Chiweshe to court accusing him of stealing the chieftainship from him.

In his High Court application, Takawira Mashupiko Sylas Masawi also cited as respondents, district administrator (DA) for Mazowe and Local Government Minister July Moyo.

Masawi is seeking the restoration of the Nyachuru chieftainship.

He also wants an order directing Chiweshe to recognise the Nyachuru right to full chieftainship over its own subjects within its territorial jurisdiction.

In his declaration, Masawi claims that he is the sole surviving direct descendant of the Gwiranerwizi/Simboti Chieftaincy, called the Nyachuru Chieftaincy in terms of seniority and oral knowledge concerning their tribal claims to royalty.

Masawi said, "The Nyachuru chieftaincy belongs to the Simboti clan. They were the warrior component of the Mutapa Kingdom that came from Sena, Mozambique in the 18th century.

"The Simboti clan comprised war spirit mediums whose role was the prosecution of wars declared by the Gand Mutota."

Masawi said the Simboti clan's ancestor, one Chirurvare/Gwiranerwizi on numerous occasions, engaged the whites in fierce skirmishes around Gwebi area, Mount Hampden, Peasant, Rymers farms and Old Mazowe Road among other places.

In his application, Masawi chronicled the historical background of how the chieftainship has been managed over decades and how he felt he deserved to be the incumbent.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.