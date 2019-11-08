Sudan: Hamdouk forms committee to investigate death of Policeman

7 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, — The Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has set up a committee to investigate the circumstances of the death ofthe policeman Nizar Al-Naeem Farajalla.

The committee includes Ambassador Siddiq Abdul-Aziz, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Advisor, Siham Mohamed Osman, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and. Sarah Abdel Azim, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health.

The Committee held a preparatory meeting followed by a visit to the late's family home to offer condolences and meet with the family members.

The committee, which briefed the late's family on its support, including legal support, via a representative of the Public Prosecution and the Committee, will continue to work and to submit its report to the Prime Minister.

