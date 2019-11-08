Sudan: Inflation rises in October

7 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By BH/BH

Khartoum — The rise in food and beverage prices in October led to an increase in inflation rate to 57.70%.

According to the Bulletin of the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), the largest share of the rise in inflation rate was due to the increase in the prices of the food and beverage group, which constitutes 61.01% of total consumption basket. Al-Ekhbaria Statistics attributed the increase in the prices of the group to the high prices of oils, dairy and vegetables as well as rise in transport tariffs. Urban inflation stood at 56.15% compared to 51.41% last month. In rural areas, inflation was 58.73% in October compared to 54.98% in September.

