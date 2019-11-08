South Africa: Doctors Fear for Patients At Leaderless Hospital

8 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The DA has asked the minister of health to intervene so that normal daily hospital activities and operations can resume at a major Eastern Cape hospital.

It has been a year since the entire management team of Livingstone Hospital, one of the big tertiary hospitals in the Eastern Cape and based in Port Elizabeth, was placed on precautionary suspension following a violent strike by organised labour at the hospital - and there is still no end in sight to the facilities' management crisis.

This followed disciplinary action being taken for theft against 127 people, ranging from nurses to general workers, at the facility.

At the time, the threats of violence against the CEO, Thulane Madonsela, who was headhunted by the department for the position, and the director of clinical services, Dr Mojalefa Maseloa, a highly regarded HIV/Aids specialist and clinician, were so high that they had to be escorted from the premises.

The following day the rest of the management team including the nursing manager, human resources director, head of IT, finance director and director of soft services including catering, cleaning, landscaping, parking, pest control and security were placed on leave and then suspended.

The department of health's disciplinary code...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

