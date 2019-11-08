South Africa: Poultry Sector Master Plan Signed

8 November 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has welcomed the signing of the Poultry Sector Master Plan.

The document was signed on Wednesday during the second South African Investment Conference.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Department of Agriculture said the Minister believes the plan will provide a framework for a determined effort to grow jobs in the industry through a number of measures that will be implemented over a number of years.

The plan has been developed in close partnership between government and a number of stakeholders in the industry including poultry producers, farmers, processors, exporters, importers and organised labour.

"Significantly, it sets out a new joint vision across the value chain, identifies five pillars that underpin the vision and creates a Poultry Sector Master Plan Council to monitor and drive implementation of the pillars," said Didiza.

To support the outcomes of the masterplan, chicken producers are committing R1.5 billion in fresh investment in their own production facilities within the next four years towards the investment drive. This is expected to result in nearly 4 000 additional jobs in the production of chicken in pursuit of these outcomes.

Didiza said government was expecting R1.7 billion of investment in the establishment of 50 commercial scale contract farmers. This investment will be supported by the industry and various government agencies.

The Poultry Sector Masterplan seeks to address challenges through a combined strategy that will see the consumption of chicken in absolute terms, and on a per capita basis increase.

The masterplan is also expected to ensure that locally produced products makes up an increasingly larger proportion of consumption over time.

"[It will] expand the industry by increasing capacity at all stages of the value chain manufacturing of feed, farming of chickens and processing of poultry product - thereby increasing fixed investment, employment and the value of output," said the department.

In particular, the masterplan will see the output of poultry products increase by 10% within three years; the demand for poultry feed increase by 300 000 tons per year, which will support the maize and soya industries, and 50 new contract farmers to be established within three years, each operating at a commercial scale and supported by the industry.

"In order to achieve this, government and industry will work together to revamp our certification systems so that we are able to meet the requirements of the major importing countries," said the department.

The masterplan will also see an increase in black participation and ownership across the value chain and increase employment and worker share-ownership in the sector.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Agribusiness
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.