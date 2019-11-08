South Africa: Lood Set to Go Under the Knife, Out for Up to 6 Months

Cape Town — Springbok lock, Lood de Jage r will undergo an operation to his right shoulder which was dislocated during the Rugby World Cup final against England on the weekend.

He is expected to return to full fitness in four to six month.

De Jager sustained the injury in the first quarter of the match after making a tackle on an English player.

He was immediately replaced by Franco Mostert after showing signs of obvious discomfort.

SA Rugby reports that the operation will only take place next week in Cape Town once the swelling around the joint has subsided.

De Jager joins Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard on the sidelines. He suffered a fractured eye socket during the match and was operated on in Pretoria on Wednesday. He is expected to be out of action for six weeks.

The Springboks are currently on their Champions Tour for the next five days where they visit a number of major centres throughout South Africa with the William Webb Ellis trophy.

- Compiled by Craig Taylor

Source: Sport24