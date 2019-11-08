South Africa: Lood Set to Go Under the Knife, Out for Up to 6 Months

7 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Springbok lock, Lood de Jage r will undergo an operation to his right shoulder which was dislocated during the Rugby World Cup final against England on the weekend.

He is expected to return to full fitness in four to six month.

De Jager sustained the injury in the first quarter of the match after making a tackle on an English player.

He was immediately replaced by Franco Mostert after showing signs of obvious discomfort.

SA Rugby reports that the operation will only take place next week in Cape Town once the swelling around the joint has subsided.

De Jager joins Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard on the sidelines. He suffered a fractured eye socket during the match and was operated on in Pretoria on Wednesday. He is expected to be out of action for six weeks.

The Springboks are currently on their Champions Tour for the next five days where they visit a number of major centres throughout South Africa with the William Webb Ellis trophy.

- Compiled by Craig Taylor

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

